Six years and 13 nominations later, Katy Perry has yet to win a Grammy award.

On Sunday, Perry, 30, is up for best pop album for Prism, and she opened up to ET about how the album mirrored her life.

Perry started working on Prism back in November of 2012 after splitting with her husband Russell Brand in 2011. After her breakup, Perry says she went through a small depression.

Look no further than her song "Grace of God" to hear what she went through. "It's a vulnerable song. One line talks about me lying on the bathroom floor and looking in the mirror and deciding to stay," she says. "I mean you don't really have to read between the lines to kinda see there's heavy material here."

She credits "a higher energy, a higher power" for helping to push her in a more positive direction.

In fact, the album's title is positive as it's about "letting the light in," and Perry says she feels "prismatic." She admits that now is a time for her to self-love, but there's plenty of love for her and her album, especially after that stellar Super Bowl halftime show she recently performed.