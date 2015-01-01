Katy Perry New Year’s Eve festivities included riding the New York City subway. The singer took the A train in Manhattan with a group of friends, amid a night of year-end partying.

“A train squad game strongé,” Perry captioned an Instagram snapshot of herself and friends sitting on the subway. Most of the night wasn’t spent riding the rails, though, but at pal Rita Ora‘s New Year’s bash. The British star hosted a black-tie affair at The Standard’s West Village venue.

Ora also performed at the event, taking the stage just before midnight. She documented the evening on social media, before, during, and after the shindig, sharing her excitement over celebrating with her “sexy b----es.” On Thursday, she declared it was the “#BestnightEVERR.”

Before the fun got underway, Perry amusingly tweeted, “Tip for tomorrow: remember to consider everyone’s face when posting group photos!” The Grammy winner’s other New Year’s messages included, “I got so many mophies and lash glue for everyone. Come at me 2015, I’m ready,” and, “Happy New Year. I love a fresh start.”

Both Perry and Ora are starting a huge year. Perry is slated to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, the same month Ora appears in "Fifty Shades of Grey." Perhaps 2015 will also include more subway rides.

