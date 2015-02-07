Katy Perry is furious over paparazzi pictures showing her at home with her family. The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to voice her frustration and warn outlets not to post the offending photos.

The pop star wrote, “Remember internet it’s literally ILLEGAL to post pictures of me at my house w/my family that unethical paparazzi have taken on long lenses.” Perry added, “Any distribution or purchase of these type of photos anywhere is extremely against my will & is an endangerment to me & my family’s privacy.”

Of course, paparazzi tactics and celebrity privacy have both become hot-button issues in recent years, with stars taking a harder stance against invasive behavior. Last year, Kristen Bell led the “No Kids Policy” campaign to rid tabloids and their online counterparts of paparazzi pictures of non-consenting celebrity children. And a few months ago, Hollywood was rocked by a photo hacking scandal that saw dozens of actresses’ personal images stolen by hackers and spread on the Internet.

Back in November, Perry took the Australian paparazzi to task for their “perverted and disgusting” behavior as she visited a beach. She tweeted, “Australian PRESS: you should be ashamed of your paparazzi & tabloid culture. Your paparazzi have no respect, no integrity, no character. NO HUMANITY.”