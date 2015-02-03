Katy Perry says being a pop star isn’t quite what she imagined. “It is a hundred times harder a dream than the dream that I dreamt when I was nine,” she tells ELLE in a new cover interview. “You think you signed up for one thing, but you automatically sign up for a hundred others. And that is why you see people shaving their f------ heads.”

If pop stardom played out like a soap opera, what roles would everyone play? Perry explains, “You’ve got to name someone the villain, someone the princess, someone the mom-[type], the dad-type — you know there always have to be characters. As pop figures, we’re all characters. And the media uses that. Who is the sweetheart, who is the villain? You know. Taylor [Swift’s] the sweetheart. Kanye [West’s] the villain. That’s the narrative.”

What about Perry’s feeling toward Beyonce? She tells ELLE, “Oh my God. I’m such a big Beyoncé fan. Beyoncé just put out a video! You’ve got to see this video!” Perry is referring to the emotional 11-minute black-and-white confessional in which Beyonce talks about her life in and out of the spotlight. “I was like, Finallllly,” says Perry. “Finally I see you. I don’t see some propaganda version of you. I see you. I relate to who you are.”

She’s a big fan of Adele, too. Perry explains, “Adele is so real and couldn’t care less about the trappings of fame. She came to a show at the Hammersmith Apollo in England and stole my after-show burrito. She’s like [heavy British accent], ‘How the f--- did you get a burrito in England?'”

Of course, Perry just performed at Sunday’s Super Bowl, for which she was still preparing when she talked to ELLE. “In my show, I am boss daddy. I am boss mommy. They call me Boss. Everything goes through my eyes; I call all the shots, 100 percent of it,” she explains. “With the NFL, I have to be accountable to several levels of red tape. There are many committees I have to go through for my costumes, the budgets of my show, every interview — everything, I have to report to somebody.”

Perry laments, “So I am no longer the boss; I have to relinquish that control. We love this opportunity, but once you decide you’re gonna do the Super Bowl, you’re gonna have no f------ life for six months. It is the biggest thing. Anyone that’s ever done it has been scared s-------. You stay off the Internet for the five days afterward.” Hopefully, Perry wound up liking the feedback to Sunday’s performance.