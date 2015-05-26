Congratulations are in order for Keira Knightley!

According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old actress has given birth to her first child with her musician husband, James Righton. No word yet if the newest addition to their family is a boy or a girl.

In February, the "Imitation Game" star did admit that she had one fear if she were to have a baby boy.

"Somebody said to me the other day the problem with boys is -- sorry this is horrible -- but when you're changing their nappies you can get the wee in your face," Keira told Ellen DeGeneres. "And apparently they roll as well so you have to, like, try to stop them while you're trying to grab something else in order to stop them peeing in your face. So, that sounds quite interesting."

PHOTOS: Looking at Chris Hemsworth With His Daughter India Will Make Your Heart Explode

She was also pretty honest when it came to looking forward to getting to drink again!

"When can I drink? Please?" she joked to Ellen. "I just want a margarita!"

Keira and James, 31, have been married since May 2013. This is the first child for the both of them.