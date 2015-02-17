Oscar nominee Keira Knightley is pregnant this awards season and therefore her rocker husband James Righton is drinking the celebratory champagne for her.

"The Imitation Game" actress' baby bump was in full view when she showed up on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday and she was more than willing to chat about her pregnancy, admitting that her husband's "having a great time."

"I'm eating for two and he's drinking for two," Knightley, 29, quipped of the 31-year-old Klaxons band member. "There's a lot of free champagne so he thinks because I'm not drinking the free champagne he has to. So all of it."

Knightley confessed that she used the pregnancy card to get her husband to escort her to the awards shows, but turns out he's enjoying the fancy events. "He gets to wear lots of nice suits. He's enjoying that," she says.

As for the gender of the baby, the mom-to-be tells Ellen that there are things she's heard about having a boy that terrify her. "Somebody said to me the other day the problem with boys is, sorry this is horrible, but when you're changing their nappies you can get the wee in your face," Knightley explains. "I've got a lot of people nodding at me, but I never knew that before so it was terrifying."

PHOTOS: The Oscar Nominees In Pics

She adds, "And apparently they roll as well so you have to like try to stop them while you're trying to grab something else in order to stop them peeing in your face. So that's sounds quite interesting."

Other than her fear of diaper changing a boy, Knightley seems quite laid back about motherhood and her birthing plan. "So I'm assuming my plan is to get it out," she tells Ellen of giving birth. "But apparently there's more to the plan than that. I don't know what that is. Still my plan is to get it out. It will come out."