"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson should be talking about her new album "All I Ever Wanted," but first she wants to set the record "straight" about her sexuality.



"Just because I'm single and don't date a lot, that doesn't make me a lesbian," she tells "Idol" judge Kara DioGuardi in an "Entertainment Tonight" interview.



Clarkson, 26, is responding to tabloid rumors insinuating that she's gay.



"I went to Europe and it was in the press everywhere and I was like, 'I don't get it. Was I sleep walking and kissed a girl and there's a picture or something?'" says the befuddled pop singer.



In fact, Clarkson gives details about what she looks for in a man: "A confident guy that has his own thing going on. Anyone that can make me laugh. Guys are usually so nervous, they don't talk. Every guy I've dated, I've worked with and we knew each other before."



Also in the interview, Clarkson discusses taking chances with her music, how she's comfortable with her larger, non-Hollywood size and her bleak outlook if she couldn't sing: "I'd be broke because I have no other talent."



"All I Ever Wanted" is currently in stores. The "ET" interview airs on Thursday, March 12.