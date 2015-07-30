Kelly Ripa broke her foot on Wednesday, and hobbled onto the “Live with Kelly and Michael” stage on Thursday with the help of crutches.

Michael Strahan gave the star a little more assistance than usual as she took her seat with her left foot firmly in a soft boot. Ripa cracked that she thought “nobody’ll notice” her injury, and then detailed what exactly happened. “I was in dance class, like I typically usually am, and someone had left a weight on the floor,” revealed the host.

She explained, “All I know is I did a jump — and in my mind I’m an incredible dancer, graceful as can be — and I landed on the weight and my foot went over and under the weight.” Not surprisingly, the live studio audience all cringed at the visual. “It sounded like bubble wrap, you guys,” said Ripa, noting she refused to have an ambulance called because she didn’t “want to be on the evening news.”

Ripa, however, did seek medical attention, and the X-ray and CT scan showed four little bones had actually broken off. Fortunately, the breaks are in such a way that “doesn’t require surgery,” but the doctor did make an interesting discovery. The best part, though, may be husband Mark Consuelos’ reaction to Ripa’s mishap. Watch the video here!