Kelly Ripa says she’s “worried” about Justin Bieber after the pop star called her his “big crush” in an Instagram shoutout on Tuesday. “I believe in Justin. I love you. You know I’ve taken my daughter [Lola] to 400 Justin Bieber concerts,” joked Ripa on Wednesday’s “Live! With Kelly and Michael,” adding, “I do believe this a cry for help.” Watch the video below.

As Gossip Cop noted, Bieber took to Instagram earlier this week to share an image of Ripa wearing a white bikini as she lay on a bed. He captioned the picture, “Wow Kelly makes me feel some type of way. No disrespect I know she’s married! #bigcrush.”

On Wednesday’s show, Ripa jokingly told her co-host Michael Strahan that she was a little “worried” about Bieber after she heard about his shoutout. Speaking to the camera, Ripa told Bieber, “If you need me, I am here. Call me. Will work it out.” The talk show host, however, also thanked the 21-year-old singer for giving her some “street cred” with her 14-year-old daughter Lola,

When Strahan asked how Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, felt about Bieber posting the photo, she related that all he wanted to know was “where did they find that picture.” Ripa explained that she believes it was taken during a Hamptons magazine photo shoot “because I’m wearing obviously a bikini and that’s not something I do… not in public anyway.”