Kelly Rutherford is finally with her children again.

The "Gossip Girl" actress reunited with her son Hermes, 8, and her daughter Helena, 6, in New York City on Friday. They were joined by the actress's boyfriend Tony Brand, assistant manager of Gucci, according to People.

Rutherford and ex-husband, German businessman Daniel Giersch, have been embroiled in a vicious custody battle for six years. The 46-year-old actress filed for divorce from him in 2009 while she was pregnant with Helena.

After a long battle, a California judge gave Rutherford temporary sole legal and physical custody of the children in May. Soon after, a judge in Monaco demanded that the children be returned to Rutherford for the summer. The children reside in the European country with their father.

The rulings forced Giersch to bring the children back to the United States from Monaco, where they've been living since 2012 after Giersch's work visa was revoked.

The long battle has already cost the actress $2.5 million. The saga encouraged Rutherford to start the advocacy group Children's Justice Campaign, and earlier this year she organized a White House petition urging the Obama administration to bring her children back to the U.S.

Despite the reunion this weekend, Rutherford's battle is far from over. After her temporary custody arrangement ends, she will have to return the children to their father in Monaco.