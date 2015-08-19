Kelly Clarkson is pregnant with her second child!

The "Since U Been Gone" singer announced the news during a performance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Kelly broke down in tears while singing "Piece by Piece," a song about her relationship with her own father, and she opened up to the audience about how she felt lucky to have a loving supportive husband.

"I'm totally pregnant again," Kelly admitted.

After Clarkson shared the news she told the crowd, "That was not planned. I just didn't want you to think I was crazy. Honestly I'm just hormonal today. Nothing's wrong I'm OK. I haven't vomited yet!"

Before she revealed the news, Kelly, who wore a long, sparkly dress and was dancing around barefoot on stage, told the crowd, "I'm just gonna stand in front of this fan because - well, I'm hot."

Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock welcomed their first child, daughter River Rose, in July 2014.