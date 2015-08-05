Reba McEntire and her estranged husband Narvel Blackstock announced their separation on Monday, but the split may have happened a lot sooner if not for her famous daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson.

"Kelly is married to Brandon Blackstock. He's the son of Reba's ex Narvel," ETonline's Lauren Zima says. "According to Us Weekly, Kelly was urging the two of them to stay together even though they had reportedly been living apart for two years."

The couple were married for 26 years prior to the split. They made the announcement via a joint statement posted to Reba's website.

"Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other," the statement reads. "They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so. They have asked that you respect their privacy during this time."

"I've talked to [Reba] and she's doing great," friend and former co-star Melissa Peterman told ET at Disney-ABC's all-star summer TCA party on Tuesday. "I love her and I wish them both well."

Peterman shared the screen with McEntire on The WB/The CW sitcom Reba for six seasons, but on Wednesday, Reba made a guest appearance on ABC Family's Baby Daddy for the summer finale featuring -- of all

things -- a wedding.

Watch the video for more. "Baby Daddy" airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC Family.