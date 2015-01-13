One day after releasing her brand-new single, Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her difficult pregnancy.

"I had to take longer off because I had such a horrible pregnancy," Kelly confessed to Radio 1 Breakfast Show's Nick Grimshaw, revealing that she was hospitalized in the months leading up to the birth of her 7-month-old.

Kelly gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, River Rose, on June 12, 2014, and even though her pregnancy was hard, it hasn't stopped her from trying for baby No. 2 with husband Brandon Blackstock.

"I love it. I love it. She's pretty awesome," the "American Idol" alum said about motherhood and River, who played a pivotal role in the release of "Heartbeat Song" from upcoming album "Piece by Piece." "My husband is running from me because I want another one."

Kelly, who used a slowed-down version of River's heartbeat for the beat of her new single, couldn't help but gush about her bundle of joy.

"She loves loud music to go to sleep to," Kelly said, adding that her child would make the perfect road companion. "She's the perfect tour baby. She goes to rehearsals and when we all start playing, she goes to sleep and when we stop, she starts crying."

Becoming a mother has helped prioritize her perspective on life. "I'm annoyed by my previous self. You have a baby and realize you worried about stupid stuff," she admitted. "I didn't like me before, but I like me now."

Fans already got a glimpse of River's adorable dance moves in the "Heartbeat" teaser - hopefully there's more to come!

