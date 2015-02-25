Kelly Osbourne is happy Zendaya and Giuliana Rancic have made peace in the wake of the racial controversy Rancic sparked after making a comment about Zendaya’s hair on “Fashion Police.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Rancic said Zendaya probably smelled “like patchouli oil or weed” at the Oscars due to her dreadlocks hairstyle. The offensive comment was widely condemned by Zendaya and others, including Osbourne, for its racial undertones and stereotyping. Osbourne, who is pals with Zendaya, was also angry that many people mistakenly thought she was the one who made the remark, and threatened to quit “Fashion Police” if the situation wasn’t made “right.”

Rancic issued an on-air apology during Tuesday’s “E! News,” which Zendaya graciously accepted in a statement on Wednesday. Hours later, on Wednesday night, Osbourne took to Twitter seemingly satisfied by the outcome. “It takes a strong women [sic] to apologize & makes a forgiving women [sic] even stronger!” she tweeted, adding the hashtag, “#ThisTooShallPass.”

In addition to Osbourne, Zendaya has received support from people ranging from Kerry Washington and Solange to Whoopi Goldberg and Nicolle Wallace on “The View.” In her response to Rancic’s apology, Zendaya said she not only accepted Rancic’s peace offering, but encouraged others to “find it in their hearts” to do so as well. Seems Osbourne did just that.

