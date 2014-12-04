Kelly Rowland shares one of the first photos of her baby after losing her mom.

The 33-year-old Destiny's Child singer is seen cradling her baby boy as some sunlight creeps into the room. She Instagrammed the sweet photo on Friday, writing: "'My only sunshine......you make me happy, when skies are grey' #TITAN #LIFE."

This past month, Rowland and her husband, manager Tim Witherspoon, welcomed their first child, Titan Jewell Witherspoon. The little guy weighed in at 7.5 lbs., the singer's rep confirmed to ET at the time.

It's been a rough week for Rowland, who lost her mom Doris Rowland Garrison on Tuesday in Atlanta. She was 66 years old. "She was an incredible soul who made countless sacrifices so that I could become the woman -- and now mother -- I am today," Rowland said in a statement to ET Wednesday.

"We humbly appreciate all the love and support and only ask for privacy during this difficult time."

