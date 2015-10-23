Kendall Jenner is looking quite pretty in pink!

The model gave us a sneak peek at what she would look like with a new pink hairdo on Instagram on Oct. 22.

"Pink baby," she captioned the photo.

Kendall, who is normally known for keeping it more classic when it comes to her hair (unlike sis Kylie Jenner), ditched her dark brown locks for a new Vogue photoshoot.

Although, due to the look of other pics from the shoot, were not sure how long Kendall will rock the cotton-candy look, but we approve regardless.

Kendall, along with pals Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith and Joe Jonas, will be featured in Vogue's November issue to announce this year's New Class of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists.