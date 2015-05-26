Does Kendall Jenner have a new man in her life?

If you're judging by her accessories, it's a definite possibility. Kendall attended the Monaco Grand Prix last Sunday with her gal pals Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, where she made it obvious who she was cheering for. The 19-year-old supermodel was snapped wearing British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton's diamond-encrusted gold chain.

Hamilton, 30, was previously in a longterm relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger. The two split in February after seven years together.

According to The Sun, Kris Jenner is encouraging the alleged new romance. Quoting an insider, the British publication reports, "She really wants Kendall to date him. Lewis and Kris have become friendly in recent months and she thinks he's perfect for her daughter."

"Kendall usually goes for bad boys like Chris Brown and Justin Bieber so Lewis could be a good influence on her," the source adds.

But if it doesn't work out with Kendall, Lewis clearly has another gorgeous model in his corner.

"We love you @lewishamilton. Everyone knows you da champ. #TEAMLH," Gigi gushed on her own Instagram.

Kendall's been making a ton of friends lately, one surprising one being her brother Rob Kardashian's ex, "Black Widow" singer Rita Ora.