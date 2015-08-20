Kendall Jenner has ditched her dark locks in favor of a much lighter look.

The 19-year-old model showed off her new blonde 'do on Instagram Thursday night, and the change is pretty dramatic.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Rock Skimpy Skirts in St. Barts With Pregnant Kim

Snapping the pics before going to sleep, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cleverly commented on her new, almost Barbie-esque look with a pun on her name, captioning one of the photos, "Ken-doll."

It's a stark difference from the dark hair she was still rocking just a day ago when she and Khloe Kardashian flaunted their bikini bods on the deck of a boat off the coast of St. Barts.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner, in Matching Swimsuits, Show Off Their Bootys: 'Baeeeewatch'

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been on vacation in St. Barts - where they're filming "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" - for days, enjoying all the sun, surf and fun activities the luxurious getaway has to offer.

Earlier this week, Kendall and Khloe rocked some revealing outfits while riding ATVs on the beach. Check out the video below for more on the sisters' sexy sporting attire.