Kendall Jenner just can't be stopped when it comes to her meteoric rise in the fashion world.

The 19-year-old model -- who already has the honor of being the youngest Estee Lauder spokeswoman ever, and has graced the pages of Vogue numerous times -- is now the new face of Calvin Klein Jeans.

Showing off her slim stomach in the new ads, Kendall looks predictably gorgeous while pulling off the iconic brand's signature minimalist vibe, also posing with male model Simon Nessman. Kendall's promoting Calvin Klein's new limited edition denim series, which the brand says is inspired by athletic and urban streetwear.

"Modeling for Calvin Klein Jeans is really a dream come true," Kendall said in a statement. "I've grown up wearing the brand and seeing the iconic advertising in magazines and on billboards featuring some of the world's top supermodels. To now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor."

Kendall teased her new Calvin Klein gig as early as last February, when she Instagrammed a pic of herself lounging in Calvin Klein underwear.

"Morning! just going to hang out in #MyCalvins alllll day! ... thank you @calvinklein for my little gifts," she wrote.

The reality star's big fashion news comes on the heels of her pal Justin Bieber's own much talked-about Calvin Klein Underwear campaign, which debuted in January. Kendall and Justin also recently posed for a Vogue photoshoot together -- alongside fellow IT model Gigi Hadid and The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort -- with the high-fashion magazine controversially dubbing them Hollywood's new "Brat Pack."