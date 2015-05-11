Kendall Jenner has sparked controversy after being spotted out in public wearing a T-shirt that featured the Confederate flag. The reality star was photographed sporting the controversial flag while filling up her Range Rover SUV with gas on Sunday.

On Mother’s Day, Jenner was seen in a black sleeveless ’70s-era Lynyrd Skynyrd crop top, featuring a large Confederate flag on an image of a guitar. The controversial flag, known as the Dixie flag, is often flown in the South as a symbol of Southern pride. Many opponents, however, feel it’s a racist reminder of the South’s slavery past. The Confederate flag has also been co-opted by hate groups, including the Klu Klux Klan.

A number of people on Twitter has expressed their surprise that Jenner would wear the Confederate flag. “Looks like #KendallJenner needs a history lesson,” said a Twitter user named Nikia. Another user by the name of @iheartlawrence simply tweeted, “So disappointed.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd recently commented on the controversy surrounding the Confederate Flag. On Facebook, the band wrote, “We know what the Dixie flag represents and its heritage; the Civil War was fought over States rights. We still utilize the Confederate (Rebel) flag on stage every night in our shows, we are and always will be a Southern American Rock band, first and foremost.”

Jenner has not commented yet on the backlash from her shirt. See Kendall Jenner wearing the Confederate flag T-shirt.