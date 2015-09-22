Kendall Jenner is dressing up for a good cause, undergoing a makeover from suffragette to supermodel to explain a brief history of women's voting rights in a new viral video.

"Every day we vote. We're able to express our opinions online with likes and hashtags," the 19-year-old model explains. "But when it comes to the right to vote, it hasn't always been that easy -- especially for women."

Jenner teamed up with Rock the Vote and the Independent Journal to create the video, which outlines how Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton led suffragettes to fight for women's right to vote -- a right that was finally awarded in 1920.

"Because of suffragettes and their battle, gender doesn't matter," Jenner says in the clip. "But your vote always can."

The reality star and model also posted a Rock the Vote video from Milan Fashion Week, showing how to register to vote using the organization's mobile registration tool, in honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22.

