The youngest members of the Kardashian clan are certainly taking after their big sister, Kim Kardashian.

The Jenner sisters -- Kendall, 19, and Kylie, 17 -- both announced their new mobile game on Instagram early Tuesday morning, with a preview of how their characters will look. Kendall's cartoon self is dressed in a backless white halter top, while Kylie's is sporting green ombre hair and her signature crop top. The two have yet to give a release date for their new game.

But if we're judging by Kim's super-successful mobile app, the sisters' new venture is sure to be a big hit. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood -- in which players take on the role of an aspiring celebrity trying to gain fame and fortune any way they can -- earned the game's developer, Glu Mobile, over $74 million last year, and is projected to make $200 million this year.

Kendall and Kylie are also no stranger to joint business ventures despite being teens. They've already released a YA book together, and have a PacSun clothing line. Earlier this month, Variety reported that E! is mulling another spinoff for the photogenic sisters, though "there have been no formal negotiations."