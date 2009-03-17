Entertainment Tonight.

Holly Madison's former "Girls Next Door" costar Kendra Wilkinson is weighing in on how the blonde beauty performed on Monday night's "Dancing with the Stars."

In a new blog entry called "Holly was AWESOME on Dancing with the Stars," Kendra shares her thoughts on Holly's second 'DWTS' performance.

She writes:

"Holly did so amazing on 'DWTS' last night! I didn't know she could work it like that on the dance floor, and she looked SMOKIN in that purple dress! I don't care what the judges said or what score she got, my girl still killed it and she looked hotttt! I just think it's so cool that the 'Girls Next Door' just ended and me, Holly and Bridget [Marquardt] are already on to our own exciting adventures!

"I'm crossing my fingers that Dancing with the Stars makes them dance to some hip-hop this season because you know I'll be in the dance studio with Holly and Dmitry teaching them some of my freaky moves hahaha!!!"

Kendra also urged readers to vote for Holly, even giving them the phone number they could call to vote to keep her on "Dancing."

The first "Dancing with the Stars" results show airs tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.