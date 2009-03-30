Coming to a store near you: Kendra Wilkinson's new line of stripper poles!

"I'm coming out with my own stripper pole. Stripper pole, and stripper pole workout," The Girls Next Door star, 23, told Usmagazine.com at the American Red Cross Red Tie Affair in Santa Monica Saturday.

"It's like Carmen Electra's, but mine is better," she continued. "Mine will connect to the ceiling, and you can spin on it and do all that stuff on it."

Wilkinson is busy promoting her new E! reality show, Kendra, which follows her engagement and marriage to Philadelphia Eagles' beau Hank Baskett.

"It's been fun," she said of taping the series, which premieres this summer. "A lot of work, but fun. I'm used to Holly and Bridget, but now it's just me. My show's kind of -- our show -- is kind of like I Love Lucy, but newlyweds. It's funny."

How's wedding planning going?

"Still working on the dress," Wilkinson -- who was worried about looking too "'80s Prom" -- told Us. "We're talking to a really cool florist. He's making the flowers amazing -- 6-foot centerpieces! It's going to look like a fair-tale wedding. I'm really excited about it."

Her mom, on the other hand, is "really nervous," Wilkinson admitted. "She's more nervous than excited. I don't think she believes I'm going to get married until the day. I think she doesn't want to lose me."

The couple will say "I Do" June 27 at the Playboy mansion.