Kendra Wilkinson's new reality show has a premiere date: June 7.

In the one-hour kick off, the former Girl Next Door wakes up in her new home and realizes life is hard without the butlers, maids and chefs at the Playboy mansion. To score household items, she plans a housewarming party.

But another problem arises: Wilkinson has no furniture. Instead of picking up traditional couches and coffee tables, the Playboy cover girl decorates with a stripper pole before her raucous party.

After her soiree ends, Wilkinson decides to introduce her fiance, Philadelphia Eagles' Hank Baskett, to her ex, Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. She's nervous they won't get along, but Hefner offers to let the engaged couple wed on the mansion's grounds.

In addition to wedding planning, the nine-episode series also follows Wilkinson and Baskett's road-trip from his home in New Mexico to L.A.

