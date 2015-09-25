Things are about to get pretty ugly between former Playboy bunnies, Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison.

In a new promo clip for Kendra on Top, Kendra clearly does not look happy while on her way to confront Holly Madison, her former The Girls Next Door castmate about what she claims are the "disgusting" lies Holly wrote in her tell-all memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

"What Holly is saying is extremely false," Kendra says in the clip. "I'm like, 'Where did this s--t come from?'"

Kendra and Holly haven't exactly been on the best terms since the end of their reality show, and the new memoir isn't doing much to mend their broken ties.

In her book, 35-year-old Holly recounts her days at the Playboy mansion as a "nightmare" that were filled with debauchery, group sex, drugs and alcohol. She accused Playboy founder and ex-boyfriend Hugh Hefner of emotional abuse and giving her "thigh-opening drugs." Holly stated that things got so bad that she was contemplating suicide, while Hugh has since denied all these accusations.

Kendra definitely sides with Hugh when it comes to the memoir. "Someone needs to have a voice against this. Hef won't do it. He's too nice of a guy," says the 30-year-old reality star in the clip. "It's just weird how someone can get away with such a thing."

As the clip ends, we see Kendra approaching Holly's book signing for an explosive showdown. "This is disgusting," says a heated Kendra. "I'm not going to let this bitch get away with something like that."

Holly seems pretty confident with her side of the story, but Hugh says that she has "chosen to rewrite history."