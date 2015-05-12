Kenya Moore revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that her boyfriend James Freeman, whom she met on “Millionaire Matchmaker,” secretly married someone else behind her back. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star said she first discovered the news after photos of Freeman and his new wife surfaced online.

“Unfortunately, I just learned today that the man I met and fell in love with from Millionaire Matchmaker was married a week after the show aired. I am astounded and devastated to have learned this news VIA social media as opposed to from him directly,” wrote Moore, adding, “However, I still believe in love and my heart remains open to the man God has for me. I wish him well.”

As Gossip Cop noted, Moore met Freeman back in March after being set up by “Millionaire Matchmaker” star Patti Stanger. While Moore’s Instagram account doesn’t have many pictures of Freeman, she did share a photo of them together shortly after her episode of “Millionaire Matchmaker” aired. Alongside the picture of the two of them, Moore wrote, “Sometimes you can spend your whole life looking for Prince Charming when a King arrives.” She added, “Thank you @pattistanger @cynthiabailey10 and my fans for your love and support and desire for my happiness. #matchmaker #KingJames #FriendsFirst #MillionaireMatchmaker.”