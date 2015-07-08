Kesha claims Dr. Luke threatened to kill her dog, and tried to trick his wife into getting an abortion in new legal documents filed for their dueling lawsuits.

The pop star makes the allegations in her response to Dr. Luke’s countersuit. As Gossip Cop has reported, Kesha first sued the producer last year, alleging Dr. Luke sexually assaulted her, and abused her verbally and physically. He responded with a suit of his own, claiming not only that the accusations were false, but that Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert, were extorting him in attempt to get out of her contract with him.

Last month, however, a judge ruled that Dr. Luke’s lawsuit, which was filed in New York, should proceed first, as opposed to Kesha’s California-based claims. So now the pop star is firing back with her official response, in which she alleges Dr. Luke said he would kill her dog if it came near him in the recording studio. She further claims he threatened to remove Sebert, with whom Kesha often writes songs, from song and album credits.

But that’s not all. According to TMZ, Kesha also alleges Dr. Luke would tell her about cheating on his wife, and even tried to “blackmail” his wife into getting an abortion. She is arguing that the music maestro made such comments as a come-on attempt. Dr. Luke maintains all the allegations are untrue. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Kesha's healthy transformation

Kesha accuses Dr. Luke of abuse

Kesha leaves rehab after two months: 'Life is beautiful'