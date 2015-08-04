With celebrity marriages melting down faster than an ice cream cone in the Hollywood heat this summer, finding an A-list couple that's been together longer than a decade is increasingly rare.

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick have beaten the odds so far with almost 27 years of marriage under their belts, and when ET caught up with the actor on Tuesday at the junket for his latest film, police thriller "Cop Car," he spilled his secret to a long-lasting Hollywood union.

"Whatever you do, don't listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married," Bacon teased. "That's my secret."

Bacon's other secret to keeping your head on straight in Hollywood seems to be a sense of humor, especially about his last name.

"You have the last name Bacon, stuff comes up," he laughed. "Bacon, food jokes. When you spend your life dealing with it, to keep denying it and get irritated by it, I was fighting a losing battle."

The actor and musician, who plays guitar and sings with brother Michael in their band, The Bacon Brothers, was even joined onstage recently by a fan dressed as bacon at a tour stop in New Jersey.

"If your [sic] gonna come to a show on a sizzling hot day dressed as bacon then you gotta come on stage for the encore!" Bacon captioned the pic.

