Kevin Bacon, is that you?!

The 56-year-old actor had some fun on Twitter on Monday, showing off a much fuller face with his 533,000 followers.

"Greetings from the UK," he tweeted alongside the shocking selfie.

Before you can start cracking those "too much bacon" jokes, his new look is obviously due to prosthetics and makeup. On April 15, the actor was looking lean as ever at the "Adult Beginners" premiere in Hollywood, Calif.

Bacon has yet to explain his odd new look, though the Daily Mail points out that The Following star is the face of UK's movie and television service company, EE, and has been known to make fun of himself in past advertising campaigns.