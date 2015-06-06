Kevin Federline opens up about his marriage to Britney Spears in a new interview. The former backup dancer, now DJ, says that time in his life “was great,” but admits he couldn’t get used to the spotlight. “It was fun, it was crazy, it was chaos,” Federline tells US Weekly. “The limelight, the entertainment business, the lifestyle – period. When you’re 25 years old, how do you handle that? Nobody can prepare you.”

While Federline reveals he “never really got used” the chaos that came along with dating and marrying a celebrity, he does admit the good times definitely outweighed the bad. “There was ups and down. We’re not a perfect couple, obviously,” says Federline, adding, “There’s things that she did, there’s things that I did. I think all of that is just from being young… [but] I have so many great memories, they outweigh the bad.” He continues, “For us to split up and me say that, it should speak very loudly.”

In a separate part of the interview with the magazine, Federline also revealed he and Spears’ ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, are friends. “We’re cool. Me and J [Justin] are. I actually just went to his last show in Vegas and hung out with him, got to see a lot of old friends. I’m friends with all the security guys,” said Federline, adding,”We’ve actually… guys that work with him have worked with us and still work with me, still to this day. You know everybody, you’re friends with everybody. And yeah, me and J are cool.” He continued, “You get older, you grow up, and you realize that was just a time in your life. Sh*t happens.”