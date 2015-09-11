Khloe Kardashian has got her brother's back!

Rob Kardashian posted an inspiring video of Malcolm X to his Instagram, where the civil rights leader says, "I live like a man who is dead already," continuing, "I have no fear whatsoever of anybody or anything."

While Rob offered the video with only two exclamation points of the captions, some commenters assumed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was comparing himself to the deceased black leader. That's when Khloe stepped in to take those fans to task.

"He is not comparing himself you judgmental f---," Khloe replied to one commenter. "Where did he say he was?!?! He's simply admiring another man's wisdom, strength and courage...Can't one admire another without the stones being thrown. Chill out. Get off my brothers page."

The message must have hit home with the commenter, as a followup comment from Khloe to the same person said, "Happy to hear that! He gets criticized for being too private and then when he decides to get back on social media he gets attacked."

"Damned if you do and damned if you don't. Let's uplift one another and not assume. Let's all root for Rob," she added.

Wow, that's one great sister!

Rob has been stepping out in public and on social media slightly more as of late, and last week posted a noticeably slimmer photo of himself to Instagram.

Rob has been focusing on his health and working out with sister, Kim Kardashian. In late August, the 34-year-old reality star tweeted, "Rise & Grind! Workout time!!!!! With @robkardashian ❤️💪🏽"

As of right now, Rob is living with Khloe in her Calabasas, California home, which she seems to be enjoying.

"Rob lives with me now and I wouldn't have it any other way. I love having him with me," she told Complex magazine. "He's going through a hard time now and it's behind gates. With this crazy lifestyle you have to think of places where you can still have your freedom."