Khloe Kardashian is getting her “tramp stamp” tattoo removed.

The reality star revealed the decision on Instagram on Friday, sharing a video of a doctor lasering off the cross, angel wings, and “Daddy” she had gotten in honor of her late father. She wrote over the footage, “Bye Bye Tramp Stamp!!!” Kardashian originally got the ink 15 years ago, and expressed regrets about it as far back as 2009.

She now wrote on Instagram, “Well @SimonOurianMD1 and I had a fun morning. The end of an era…. Got this bad boy when I was 16…. Not so cute anymore.” Kardashian went on, “I should’ve listened to Kim when she told me ‘you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.'”

Kardashian actually discussed her dislike of the tattoo fairly recently. In her massive Complex cover story, the star brought it up when discussing younger sister Kylie’s grown-up look. “I got my tattoo when I was like 16. I hate my tramp stamp. It’s the worst,” she complained. “That’s the thing with them, I’m like get piercings, tattoos. They don’t have any yet, but Kylie’s whole f*cking ear has bars between this or that.”

She continued, “I’ve taken Kylie to get like 12 of them done and I only have my ears pierced. I remember at 4 years old getting my ears pierced, too. It was traumatizing. So I’m not a big piercing girl. Tattoos don’t bother me, but I tell them to think about it.”