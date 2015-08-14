After all the drama that went down with her ex Lamar Odom this week, Khloe Kardashian jetted off to Houston, Texas, with her rumored new boyfriend James Harden.

Fans spotted the 31-year-old reality star with the Houston Rockets NBA pro at a local Chipotle on Thursday. James donned a white T-shirt, while Khloe was dressed in an all-black outfit, big shades and gold jewelry. She even posed for one of the staff workers.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Goes Braless, Flaunts Her 'Revenge Body'

"Khloe Kardashian at my job today 😍," Twitter user R.N captioned her pic of the youngest Kardashian sister.

James and Khloe were also snapped by Twitter user X. ordering food together.

"Me Khloe and James @ Chipotle earlier," the caption said.

While her leaving Hollywood could have something to do with her run-in with Lamar at her workout class on Wednesday, Khloe could also just be in Houston to celebrate Harden's birthday. The NBA pro turns 26 on Aug. 26.

Meanwhile, Lamar has insisted that he did not ambush his estranged wife outside her SoulCycle spin class in Beverly Hills.

WATCH: 11 Biggest Celebrity Breakups of the 2015 Summer of Heartbreak

"Now I'm asking you. You know I know Khloe, right? Personally, right? You know I know her? So how would you think that I ended up there?" he told a TMZ reporter, trying to explain that there's no way he could have known where Khloe would be if she didn't tell him. "Nobody got followed, nobody got hassled, nobody got harassed, nobody got grabbed on, none of that. None of that happened."

Khloe just recently signed divorce papers after first filing in 2013.