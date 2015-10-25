Now this is Kardashian-style kamping!

After cancelling her baby shower following the Lamar Odom's hospitalization, Kim Kardashian West rallied her sisters together for a camp-themed baby shower on Sunday.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all by Kim's side for the family affair. It's especially notable that Khloe was there, however, as she left her husband's side to attend the event.

This is the only outing Khloe has been spotted at since Lamar was found unconscious at a brothel in Las Vegas. Earlier this week, she missed Kim's birthday party in order to stay by her husband's side, and she's also cancelled her press tour for her new memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked.

The 35-year-old reality star and her guests wore matching Bedhead Pajamas as they all sipped on hot chocolate and noshed on Girl Scout Cookies.

Kendall shared a snap on her Instagram with all of her sisters, including Khloe, in their matching duds.

"Sister Sunday," she captioned the photo.

Kim's youngest sister, Kylie, also took to social media to post a pic alongside Kourtney. The two sat in front of teepees with signs that read "Troop 332 Beverly Hills, CA" at the top -- a nod to the '80s flick Troop Beverly Hills -- while Louis Vuitton luggage held up lanterns.

"Just our usual morning routine #troopbeverlyhills #sipstea," Kylie jokingly wrote on Instagram.

Kourtney shared a similar shot taken just moments later, captioning hers, "Sips hot chocolate."

Other guest in attendance to the Sunday Glamping party included the girls' mom, Kris Jenner, Jen Atkin and model Gigi Hadid, who bucked the trend by wearing a plaid jacker rather than pajamas, as Kylie's Snapchat revealed.

Kim seems to be taking a more casual approach to the concept of baby showers this time around. The shower for her now-2-year-old daughter North West was a celebrity-packed luncheon filled with thousands of dollars worth of flowers.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Kanye West, on Christmas.