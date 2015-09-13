Khloe Kardashian is having a “painful” time removing her tattoo. As Gossip Cop reported a little more than a week and a half ago, Kardashian decided to laser off the “tramp stamp” she got 15 years ago in honor of her late father Robert Kardashian. The tattoo was of a cross with angle wings and the word “Daddy.”

While Kardashian didn’t seem to complain about the first session to remove the tattoo, apparently the second one hurt a bit. Late Saturday night, she tweeted, “Who has done tattoo laser? I had my second treatment today and it’s soooo painful on my lower back lol.” Kardashian told fans she was going to need another two or three more sessions until it was totally gone, but that it was “brutal” and it’s a “smart move” not to get one at all.

When Kardashian went to the doctor for the first laser session, she wrote on Instagram, “The end of an era…. Got this bad boy when I was 16…. Not so cute anymore.” She added, “I should’ve listened to Kim when she told me ‘you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.’” Kardashian recently also told Complex magazine, “I hate my tramp stamp.”

