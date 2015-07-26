Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian! The outspoken reality star is slamming claims that people were doing cocaine at Kendall and Kylie Jenner's less-than-average graduation party.

The rumors arose after an Instagram of the 31-year-old twerking went viral. In the video, a man can be seen in the frame taking an unknown substance out of a small container with his finger and putting it in his mouth.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner's Epic Graduation Party Featured a Twerking Khloe Kardashian

"You guys will make up anything," Khloe tweeted. "No! No one was doing coke at a graduation in broad day light with teenagers and 15 production cameras! We aren't as wild as you want to believe."

"We were taking Jell-O shots though and you have to scrape the rim of the shot glass w ur finger to loosen up the jello in order 2 take it," she added. "Just say no to drugs kids! Drugs so not our style."

Fans quickly came to the Kardashian clan's defense. "Damn, when will the rumors stop?" one tweeted. "Who would do that at a graduation party?"

According to newly divorced Khloe, not her family. "That's just insane," she responded.

The graduation bash was a joint party held for both Kylie, 17, and Kendall, 19, despite having graduated one year apart. Ryan Seacrest hosted the party, which was attended by Kylie's rumored boyfriend Tyga and most of the Kardashians.

Big sister Kim Kardashian West posted a ton of photos from the event, including a congratulatory message from the party's photo booth. "Graduating class of 2014 & 2015! Congrats @kendalljenner & @kyliejenner for graduating high school!"

It wasn't all calling out haters for Khloe. She got to celebrate her own graduation day at the party -- albeit 15 years late.

"No1 ever celebrated my grad so my mom finally surprised me &added me into Kendall &Kylie's party!! 15 yrs later lol," she wrote.

Kylie casually announced her graduation earlier this month. "I finished school last week," she tweeted. "I know I never post on social media when I'm in class but that doesn't mean I don't encourage education! Because I do!"