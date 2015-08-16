Khloe Kardashian would like to have babies with James Harden and settle down with the NBA star, a source exclusively confides to Gossip Cop. We’re told Kardashian loves spending time with him because he’s funny, “sweet to her,” and “also wants to have kids.”

“Khloe thinks [Harden] could be ‘the guy,'” says our insider, noting he’s “genuine, just easy to be around” and “wants a family one day.” We’re told the fact that the NBA star is only 25 years old has no bearing in their relationship, because Harden has life experiences and a maturity level well beyond his years. The Houston Rockets guard also understands and has no problem living life under a microscope the way Kardashian does on a daily basis.

Additionally, Kardashian has no concerns about Harden using her for fame or fortune. The NBA star has a five-year contract with the Rockets worth $80 million and last week signed a $200 million deal with Adidas. She also “understands the NBA life,” says our insider, explaining the reality star has been down this path before with Lamar Odom, attending home games with other basketball wives and occasionally hitting the road for away games.

“James is different than Lamar. There aren’t any of the same issues,” says our insider, adding, “He’s a real good guy… He cares about others,” and if everything works out between them, Khloe “without doubt would like to have kids with him.”