Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have finally signed their divorce papers, a year and a half after she first filed for divorce.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Kardashian filed for divorce in December of 2013. The former couple, who wed in 2009, split over Odom’s issues with drug addiction and alleged cheating. But he refused to give up on the marriage, and never responded to her petition.

Due to inactivity in the case, a Los Angeles judge threatened to throw the petition out. But that will no longer happen, as the exes finally pulled the trigger on Friday. Now that they’ve each signed the documents, only the judge’s signature is still needed to make the divorce official.

Gossip Cop has repeatedly busted false tabloid stories wrongly claiming Kardashian and Odom had reconciled. In actuality, while they have remained in touch here and there, they never actually resumed a romantic relationship. Kardashian’s continued contact with him, though, will be seen on the second half of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Season 10.

Odom as recently as May was still calling Kardashian “my girl.” She, however, has moved on, and as Gossip Cop has reported, is currently dating another basketball player, James Harden.

