Jamie Foxx ruffled feathers at Sunday's iHeart Radio Music Awards when he made a controversial joke at Bruce Jenner's expense. Now, Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about it.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which Jamie was hosting, he joked in his opening monologue about Jenner's reported transition to a woman. "Bruce Jennfer will be here doing some musical performances. He's doing a his and her duet by himself," he said during the televised event on NBC.

"The Insider" caught up with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star at the Ulta Beauty & Khloe Kardashian Celebrate the Launch of Kardashian Beauty event on Thursday, where she came to her step-father's defense.

"I just think it's a low blow. I think it's very mean. I wish him all the best. It is what it is," Khloe told "The Insider." "I know Jamie, so I think that's also why that's a really low blow."

"But hey, guess that's what he felt the need to do for a little press," she continued.

Viewers were not happy about Jamie's joke almost immediately after it aired Sunday, with some taking to Twitter to criticize his choice words.

This isn't the first time Khloe has jumped to Bruce's defense. The Kardashian-Jenner family rallied around Bruce in a show of support after an InTouch Weekly cover poked fun at Bruce's appearance.