Khloe Kardashian skidded from an icy road in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday, crashing into a ditch with her sister Kim Kardashian, niece North West and Kylie Jenner in the car with her. According to TMZ, the three women and the toddler are all OK after the scary accident.

The outlet reports that Khloe was driving the group when a passing truck sent a lot of snow onto her windshield, leaving the reality TV star unable to see the road. She allegedly began to swerve, hitting black ice and spinning out of control into oncoming traffic. The vehicle eventually landed in a ditch.

Law enforcement officials came to the scene. According to TMZ, there were no significant injuries to the Kardashians or anyone else in the area. Khloe and Kim have both been tweeting on Saturday, but have made no reference to the accident. On Friday, Kim shared a bunch of photos of the sisters skiing.

Two weeks ago, Bruce Jenner was involved in a fatal car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in California. That incident is still being investigated. Fortunately, it looks like no serious injuries resulted from Saturday’s situation in Montana.