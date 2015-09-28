Khloe Kardashian might have the first car that's dry clean only.

The reality star flaunted her recently pimped out Range Rover on Instagram on Monday, revealing that it's been wrapped in velvet, effectively turning her once tough all-terrain vehicle into a vehicle that fits a dress code only appropriate for New Jersey diners or '90s Bad Boy videos.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Paints Her Brand New Ferrari From Tyga!

"Beast!!! @Selfmaderyan told me to trust him and he didn't let me down!!" Khloe posted. "Thank you @westcoastcustoms for lacing my range. Yes, he wrapped my truck in velvet and I LOVE it!!! I feel like my car is rocking a Sean John sweat suit."

With the El Nino rains coming to California, it's unclear how the vehicle will be affected. Moths could also present a problem. We've grown accustomed to seeing sweaters on pets, but this is on another level.

Meanwhile, Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner is still enjoying her white Ferrari, which was given to her as an 18th birthday gift from boyfriend Tyga. She recently painted the car gray and had her formerly red Mercedes G-Wagon painted green.