Khloe Kardashian is slamming back at a webloid report that calls her a “weight loss cheater” and claims she secretly underwent liposuction to get her slimmer figure. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star took to Twitter on Tuesday to say it was “disgusting” she’s being “accused of getting lipo” when she’s worked hard in the gym to achieve her smaller frame.

It all started with a RadarOnline story that alleges it has “the real secret to her shapeup success” and how Kardashian “secretly had a little help” getting her rocking body. According to a so-called “insider” for the webloid, “Khloe got serious lipo done on her waistline, tummy and legs,” and is “looking into having her butt reduced in size.” The story, however, is a big fat lie.

In a series of tweets, Kardashian went on the attack. She first tweeted, “I find it disgusting but maybe a compliment that I’m being accused of getting lipo done. I work out 5 days a week. I bust my a**!” She then reasoned that since her life is “documented” by paparazzi, if she had a cosmetic procedure, it would have been widely known because she “would need 6-8 weeks off of any intense workout” and she’s in the gym all the time now. In another tweet, Kardashian rightfully asked, “Why is it so hard to give credit where credit’s due? I work my a** off in the gym.”

Of course, the answer is webloids like RadarOnline would never publish a headline that reads, “Khloe Kardashian Gets Hot Bod From Hard Work In The Gym.” Instead, sites like that opt for stories from unnamed sources claiming she’s a “weight loss cheater” and “secretly” getting all sort of procedures like “lipo.” Gossip Cop, on the other hand, would like to congratulate Kardashian on all her hard work!