Khloe Kardashian just can't catch a break!

After getting slammed for posting a pic of her wearing a niqab face covering during her trip to Dubai, Khloe also came under fire on Thursday when she posted a selfie of her cuddling with a tiger cub.

The image caused some uproar among those fighting for animal rights who felt the pic promoted the captivity of wild creatures. "We're disappointed to see yet another celebrity posing with a wild animal," Silia Smith of World Animal Protection told Daily Mail. "Tiger cubs belong in the wild, with their mothers -- not in captivity for use as entertainment or photo props."

Khloe posed for pics with an array of animals, including snaps with a stingray and an orangutan, but it was the cub photo that seemed to anger activists the most.

"Not slamming Khloe at all. I love her and her ethics. I hate the practice of animal exploitation and tourism," one commenter said of the image.

"This is just disgusting," another Instagram user wrote. "And I was so disappointed to see you wearing fur in the last ['Keeping Up with the Kardashians'] episode. I knew it was all marketing that your were 'against it' but still sad about it."

"I thought you were against it? All for a photo op?" another comments reads. "Disgusting... You should be ashamed!!!"

Meanwhile, Khloe's estranged husband Lamar Odom sent out his first tweet in nearly a year on Thursday. Sharing some artwork of himself on Instagram, the M.I.A. basketball pro wrote: "Appreciate the love."

How do you feel about Khloe posing with a tiger cub?