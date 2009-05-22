Kiefer Sutherland and the designer he was arrested for head-butting have reached an agreement, the Associated Press reports.

This clears the way for assault charges to be dropped, because, as TMZ.com reports, Proenza Schouler's Jack McCollough will no longer be a "complaining witness."

See stars' mugshots.

(Without a complaining witness, prosecutors do not have a strong case. This also means Sutherland is not at risk for violating his probation stemming from a 2007 DUI in which he spent 48 days in jail.)

The 24 actor allegedly bashed heads with McCollough after the designer accidentally bumped into Brooke Shields at a Met Gala after-party May 5. Multiple outlets reported that Sutherland was intoxicated.

Check out massive celeb scandals.

McCollough was hospitalized and suffered a broken nose. Through her lawyer, Shields later called it an "unfortunate" situation, adding that "Kiefer has always been a gentleman."

See pictures of stars at court.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's Late Night Thursday night, Sutherland said he "really regretted" the head-butting incident.

Sutherland is still due in court on June 22.