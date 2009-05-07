Kiefer Sutherland Leaves Police Station
ET has learned that "24" star Kiefer Sutherland has left the New York City police station that he turned himself into earlier. Read on for the details.
Sutherland received a desk appearance ticket before leaving the station, where he was fingerprinted and photographed in a mug shot at the time of his arrest.
The "24" star has been charged with assault in the third degree.
