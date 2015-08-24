Kim Kardashian has just claimed the record for most Instagram followers, surpassing original title holder Beyonce. Kardashian now boasts 44 million followers to Beyonce’s 43.9 million. See the full list below of the top 10 celebrities with the most Instagram followers.

Kardashian and Beyonce’s Instagram popularity is largely due to the two superstars posting many personal photos of themselves and their families. Kardashian often shares private moments with husband Kanye West and daughter North West, while Beyonce does the same with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy. The rest of the top 10 list is rounded out by pop stars, as well as three other members of the Kardashian clan.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Kardashian celebrated reaching 27 million followers this past February by sharing a photo of herself laying in bed wearing a leopard-print bikini top and matching bottom. “27 mil!!!! Thank you so much!!! I love you all,” she captioned the photo. Check out the list below of the Instagram users.

Top 10 Stars With Most Instagram Followers

1) Kim Kardashian — 44,005,604

2) Beyoncé — 43,935,648

3) Taylor Swift — 43,533,226

4) Selena Gomez — 41,843,095

5) Ariana Grande — 41,696,873

6) Justin Bieber — 36,994,254

7) Kendall Jenner — 35,388,483

8) Kylie Jenner — 33,703,166

9) Nicki Minaj — 32,278,123

10) Khloé Kardashian — 30,522,261