How's this for a healthy LOL?

Kim Kardashian has confessed that she actually had a good laugh over the recent rumors proclaiming she was faking her pregnancy and had hired a surrogate to carry baby number two.

"I secretly loved the rumors that I was faking my pregnancy bc I was so skinny!" she tweeted on July 17. "LOL Well can't hide it now! 5 month (20 weeks) and 20 lbs up."

Fans of the reality-TV star know the surrogacy rumors never made much sense. After all, Kardashian has been more than candid about how difficult it was getting pregnant with her and hubby Kanye West's second child, even joking at one point that they were having sex "500 times a day" in order to conceive.

Kardashian also openly discussed the fact that she and West were worried they wouldn't be able to conceive naturally again and had indeed considered surrogacy.

Though she was in great spirits about it all on Friday, Kardashian wasn't always able to laugh about the chatter. After many vicious rumors -- including one that went as far as claiming she was wearing a fake baby bump -- Kardashian had an epic Twitter freakout last month. The 34-year-old fashionista insisted that if she had used a surrogate, she would be truthful about it.

"Please! This is the type of stuff I will address. If I got a surrogate I would say I did! Thankfully I didn't have 2," she tweeted on June 2.

In fact, Kardashian ranted so much about it, she told her followers that Twitter had contacted her to see if her account had been hacked. She even hashtagged the post #JustPregnantKeeks.

Kardashian is clearly in a better place about it now -- and, true to form, she's embracing her pregnancy glow, as evidenced by her recent decision to pose without makeup on the cover of Vogue Spain.