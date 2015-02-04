Kim Kardashian is naked again. A full frontal nude shot from the reality TV star’s much-discussed Love magazine shoot has leaked online, where it’s being distributed by a number of Twitter users and news outlets.

The new photo shows an oiled-up Kardashian wearing glasses, an open robe and nothing else. She looks very serious, as though she’s thinking, “How can I make this nude pic different from all other nude pics?”

This naked picture is not to be confused with the naked picture of Kardashian’s butt that leaked over the weekend. In that photo, she’s smoking a cigarette while crouched over, missing pants. We’ve all been there.

Nor is it to be confused with the full frontal nude shots she took last year for Paper magazine. Those pictures were different. In any case, there should be plenty more from the extensive Love photo shoot in the days to come. When the cover was released a month ago, Kardashian tweeted, “Can’t wait for u to see 30+ page spread.” She noted, “We shot for 3 days straight at a motel in LA. One night til 4am,” and that she was dressed in “all vintage and custom Prada.”

No one’s looking at the Prada right now.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celebs at the Super Bowl 2015

Kris Humphries and more reality TV cast-offs

Kimye are trying to have another baby