Here's yet another way to keep up with the Kardashians.

Coming off the success of Kim Kardashian's smart phone game, the reality star and her famous sisters have all launched new websites and mobile apps that will give fans an inside look into their lives that not even their reality shows can show.

The apps will be free to download, and will include a mix of subscription and free content. The subscription fee will be $2.99 per month.

The new platforms will allow the famous sisters to share personal diary entries, live stream with their fans and offer beauty tutorials and workout tips. Giveaways and access to events are also some perks of subscribing.

Kim has already shared a video diary about her second pregnancy, revealing that this time around the baby is kicking. "I didn't experience this a lot my last pregnancy so it's a lot of fun," she says.

She also gave advice on how to dress up when pregnant. "My tip to anyone who is trying to dress their growing bump is to be prepared for trial and error and just wear what you know works best, even if it's repetitive!" Kim says. "If it works, it works!"

And if you don't think you can pull off 34-year-old's style, she also has a section dedicated to her daughter's fashion statements called "Get North's Look."

As for the youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, she has posted a video about under-eye concealer. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner will be sharing some "model moments."

Khloe Kardashian's app will also feature some fun tips and tricks. The super-fit reality star will be posting workout videos titled Khlo-Fit.

While we can't wait to see what the Kardashian-Jenner clan will show us next, ET caught up with Kim's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, who revealed some of the reality star's biggest beauty secrets.

"She does love her contour," Dedivanovic shared, "a little bit of contour and highlight and lashes."